South Orange-Maplewood BOE Passes 2022-23 District and Board Goals

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education passed 2022-2023 District Goals and Board Goals at its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, August 25.

The goals were passed unanimously by the 9-member board. (BOE member Elissa Malespina recused herself from any votes related to school integration).

The District Goals were broken into four categories:

A. Facilities

The Superintendent of Schools will continue to lead the District’s effort toward the successful completion of our $160M multi-year construction project. An important part of the effort is the continued regular communication on the status of ongoing construction projects with the affected school communities. In this goal, the District will provide monthly communication on the status of ongoing construction projects that include project timelines for completion, projected and current project expenses and remaining bond balance. This report should be made available to the Board and the community on the District’s website.

B. District Integration

The South Orange Maplewood School District’s Intentional Integration Initiative (III) will continue to be led by the Superintendent of Schools. As we monitor and grow our intentional integration efforts at the elementary level, the Superintendent of Schools will ensure all elementary schools are positioned to support a diverse range of learners. The Superintendent of Schools will continue to keep the District community updated on the III. In this goal, the Superintendent of Schools will monitor and recommend enhancements in the implementation of the assignment algorithm.

C. Student Achievement

In this goal, the Superintendent of Schools will work with the SLT and key team members to use current, as well as additional, support measures as needed to identify struggling CHS students and intervene to ensure students have access to and take advantage of the resources and supports needed in order to succeed in their courses, resulting in improved outcomes for credit accumulation and reduced disparities in course fail data.

D. Curriculum and Instruction

The Superintendent of Schools will continue to lead the District’s efforts to address longstanding discipline disparities by replacing punitive discipline measures with restorative practices supported by an overall investment in social emotional learning measures. In the 2022-23 school year, the District will advance these efforts by leveraging investments in social emotional learning (SEL) and restorative practices professional learning. The District will create a detailed draft plan* for implementing a comprehensive SEL/Restorative Justice program across the PreK – 12 continuum and share progress through regular updates to the Board.

See the full District Goals here:

Download (PDF, 66KB)

See the full Board Goals here:

Download (PDF, 43KB)