South Orange-Maplewood District Invites Realtors to Learn About Integration Plan

written by The Village Green
From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

SOMSD III INFORMATIONAL WEBINAR FOR LOCAL REALTORS

SAVE THE DATE: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2 @ 7 PM

Local area realtors are invited to join Superintendent Ronald G. Taylor to learn more about the District’s Intentional Integration Initiative which will launch in September 2021 with the incoming Kindergarten class. The webinar presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Registration is required to attend. The event will be recorded. For more information, FAQs and details on III visit the SOMSD III microsite: bit.ly/SOMSDIII. Please register to attend, click the link: bit.ly/somsdrealtor

