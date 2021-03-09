South Orange-Maplewood District, Teachers Union Spar as Reopening Talks Grind to a Halt

A crossfire of recriminations broke out after South Orange-Maplewood School District officials announced that it had broken off negotiations with the teachers union Tuesday afternoon, leaving in limbo students who had hoped to return to the classroom.

“At this point, the Board has decided to discontinue the mediation process, as . . .

