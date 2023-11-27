South Orange-Maplewood Fergus Implementation Committee Meets for 2nd Time Nov. 27

It’s a busy week for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education, the South Orange-Maplewood School District and township officials serving on the Board of School Estimate, which approves the tax levy to fund the school district. The Board of Education’s Fergus Implementation Committee will meet on Monday, Nov. 27 to continue its work implementing 23 recommendations by Dr. Eddie Fergus to address inequities in the district as proscribed by an extended settlement with the Black Parents Workshop. On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Board of School Estimate will tackle shortfalls in the district’s $160M+ Long Range Facilities Plan. And on Thursday, Nov. 30, the Board of Ed will host its regular monthly meeting.

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

Fergus Implementation Committee Meeting

November 27, 2023

The Board of Education will hold a virtual public Fergus Implementation Committee Meeting on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 pm using an online video conference platform. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. Action will not be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Event: Fergus Implementation Committee

Date / Time: November 27, 2023 – 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2345 387 8609

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Board of School Estimate

November 28, 2023

Notice is hereby given to the general public that a public meeting will be held at the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education Administration Building, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey, in the District Meeting Room at 6:00 pm on the evening of November 28, 2023 for the purpose of conducting a public meeting by the Board of School Estimate to discuss the District’s Long Range Facilities Plan. Action may be taken.

Agenda, to the extent known:

Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance Discussion on District’s Long Range Facilities Plan Adjournment

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district's Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The Board of Estimate Meeting

Connect to the Board of Estimate Meeting using the information below:

Event: Board of School Estimate

Date / Time: November 28, 2023 – 6:00 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2342 267 2899

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary