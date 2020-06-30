South Orange-Maplewood Middle and High Schools Summer Reading Lists

From the Maplewood Public Library, the South Orange Public Library and the South Orange Maplewood School District:

The 2020 South Orange Maplewood School District Summer Reading lists are here! And whether you have a middle or high school student in your life, you’ll find these librarian-recommended lists will spark interest in even reluctant summer readers, and keep their minds busy until school starts again.

If your student will be entering grades 6-8, click here to find the CHOICES Summer Reading suggestions.

If your student will be entering Grades 9-12, click here to find the Summer Reading List.

And while you are thinking about it, be sure to check out the Summer Reading Program, put together by the Maplewood Public Library. Reading is a perfect way to get away this summer, so get your student started on a reading adventure.