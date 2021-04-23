South Orange-Maplewood Offers Hybrid Instruction Waitlist; Deadline April 30

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

SOMSD families as we have shared throughout our reopening process, as a District we have had to remain nimble as we receive guidelines from the federal, state, and local levels. With the changes to our Phase 4 & 5 reopening plans, we understand that some families who had chosen to remain virtual or missed the final March 25 change request deadline may still desire the opportunity to have their child complete their school year in person. Therefore, we are providing an opportunity for families to be placed on a hybrid instruction waitlist.

IMPORTANT NOTES:

Completion of this form does not guarantee placement for in-person schooling, your child will be waitlisted and as we monitor Phases 4 & 5 if another hybrid instruction opportunity is presented, your child will be considered for in-person instruction based on the monitoring guidelines share below.

We are not promising that we will be able to accommodate additional change requests;

You must submit (1) form for each child

Filling out this form means that should another hybrid opportunity arise, your child will be considered for in-person instruction based on the monitoring guidelines shared. As we monitor both Phase 4 & 5 reopening efforts: including # of students who actually attend in-person, operational logistics, space availability, # of COVID positivity cases, and other factors, we will make a determination if we are able to open up in-person opportunities to families who have requested to be added to this waitlist by the deadline. All families who desire to be placed on the waitlist (even if you have reached out to your building principal should fill out this form).

The deadline for waitlist submissions is Friday, April 30.