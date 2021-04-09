Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

South Orange-Maplewood School District Announces Updated Plans for Phased-In Return to Classroom Instruction

By access_timeApr-09-2021

The South Orange-Maplewood School District sent the following statement on April 9, 2021:

Dear South Orange & Maplewood School District Community,

Over the past several weeks, we have had ongoing conversations and negotiations about reopening with our various stakeholders. Today, on behalf of the Board, our Administration and our teacher’s union, SOMEA, we are happy to announce that we have reached a resolution that resolves health and safety concerns regarding building ventilation issues that will allow for significantly more instructional spaces to expand the roll out of in-person hybrid instruction for students whose families have opted in over the next few weeks.

Our reopening plans (as also discussed and supported by our local health departments) will begin on Monday, April 19 as detailed in the chart below. Updates to our reopening plan are guided by the Governor’s recent announcement reducing social distance for elementary grades, while keeping the six-feet social distancing guidelines intact for middle and high school students.

As a reminder: Parents/guardians of incoming “new to hybrid” students, please remember to send your child to school with an appropriate face mask (pack 1- 2 extra face masks for your child), hand sanitizer and a water bottle [Click here to view District requirements for face masks: bit.ly/SOMSDFAQs]

Download (PDF, 171KB)

 

