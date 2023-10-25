South Orange – Maplewood Board of Ed Addresses Halloween Celebrations in District Schools

In light of recent developments regarding the status of Halloween celebrations in district schools, the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education would like to clarify its role in this decision.

The Board was informed by the Superintendent that the decision to remove Halloween celebrations from all schools within the district was an administrative choice and, as such, did not necessitate formal approval by the South Orange – Maplewood School District Board of Education. The Board, therefore, did not cast any vote related to this decision. The Administration deemed it fit, based on various reasons, which they have previously stated, to make this move without a formal voting process.

While the Board always values the feedback and concerns of parents, students, and staff, some decisions are made at the administrative level and are outside the purview of the Board’s immediate authority.

If parents and guardians have concerns or questions, please reach out to the Superintendent’s office for more details on the decision.

Best regards,

Kaitlin M. Wittleder

President, South Orange – Maplewood Board of Education

(she/her/hers)