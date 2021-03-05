Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

South Orange-Maplewood School District Names Longtime Employee as Acting Business Administrator

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeMar-05-2021

Less than a month before the departure of the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s longtime business administrator, an interim replacement candidate has been named to shepherd the budgeting process for the upcoming year.

If confirmed, SOMSD’s Andrea DelGuercio will step into the role as acting business administrator ahead of Paul Roth’s retirement, . . .

