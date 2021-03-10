South Orange-Maplewood School District Responds to Teachers Union, Defends ‘Last Best Effort to Facilitate’ a Return to Classrooms

The South Orange-Maplewood School District issued the following statement on Wednesday, March 10:

Follow-Up Statement to Media Regarding SOMEA Response Communication:

Initially, we must highlight that SOMEA had previously been advised at mediation on Tues., March 2, and in follow-up calls on Wed., March 3 that the Board was . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.