From SOSMD:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – South Orange and Maplewood School District officials have announced that all District schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, February 13th, due to the inclement weather forecast.

All after-school activities and events will be canceled with the exception of the Board of School Estimate meeting scheduled for tomorrow evening.

Before-care and aftercare services provided by the South Mountain YMCA are canceled.