South Orange-Maplewood ‘Tentative’ Phase 4 to Begin April 19; Spring Break Details; Important Deadlines

By access_timeMar-19-2021

<From SOMSD:

SOMSD Families,

As we prepare and continue to plan for a Phase 4 potential return on April 19, we want to remind families of some important information and upcoming deadlines.

Among them, we are receiving a lot of questions from families on why we’ve chosen this return date. It is two weeks after Spring Break, which will serve as a quarantine period for all staff, families/students after potential travel. In addition, traditionally our building’s heating systems are taken offline on April 15th, which may allow for us to utilize many more rooms in our schools. Therefore allowing for the return of families who are selecting an in-person hybrid experience for their children.

Please note this means that following spring break, all students, across all grade levels, in all schools will have virtual/remote instruction from April 5 – 16; and in-person hybrid instruction for students will begin again on April 19 (this includes all Phase 3 students, Pre-K – 2, 6 and 9 as well as any additional grade levels the District will announce for tentative Phase 4 staggered re-entry).

Any return will follow our staggered re-entry strategy and we will provide an update regarding the next grade-levels that will be allowed to return for hybrid in-person instruction as soon as possible. View information on the website.

Parents/Guardian Deadlines & Reminders:

  • The FINAL request deadline for change from virtual to hybrid instruction is March 25 (see below for more information)
  • Any parent/guardian choosing to switch to hybrid instruction must provide an e-signature via Parent Agreement Letter of Compliance with COVID-19 Guidelines in the PowerSchool parent portal [https://bit.ly/3ow16DW]
Any family who submitted a change request from virtual to hybrid instruction for their child by the stated deadline (and received approval confirmation from their building principal) must electronically sign the Parent Agreement Letter of Compliance for each child attending in-person instruction.

If you do not agree to comply with COVID-19 Guidelines and the agreement is not electronically signed prior to your child’s return to school, they will not be allowed in the school buildings and must continue their instruction virtually.

The Parent Agreement Letter of Compliance with COVID-19 Guidelines must be completed utilizing the district’s PowerSchool Parent Portal. You must use a computer or a mobile device web browser to complete the form. The PowerSchool iOS and Android PowerSchool applications are not compatible with our online forms.

Click here for more information: https://bit.ly/CO-19ParentAgreement
You can also view the YouTube video for more details: Health & Safety Message: Parent COVID 19 Compliance Agreement E-Signature Due: https://youtu.be/Oeub4x3G_No

Reminder: Parent Agreement Letter of Compliance with COVID-19 Guidelines E-Signature Required

