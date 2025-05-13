South Orange & Maplewood to Celebrate 2025 Lavender Graduation June 6 at Columbia High School

From the organizers of the MapSO Lavender Graduation 2025:

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The New Jersey Safe Schools Coalition, in partnership with the Township of Maplewood, Village of South Orange, South Orange Maplewood School District along with CHS Spectrum Club, and sponsors, will honor local LGBTQIA+ and allied High School Graduating Seniors from the class of 2025. This is the 8th annual celebration.

As part of annual June Pride Month Celebrations across SOMA, Essex County, and New Jersey the New Jersey Safe Schools Coalition with the Township of Maplewood and South Orange are again partnering with South Orange Maplewood School District (SOMSD), Maplewood Arts and Culture, and community partners to present our annual SOMA Lavender Graduation 2025 in person on June 6, 2025 at 6:00pm in the Columbia High School (CHS) auditorium in Maplewood, New Jersey. We are also honored to have this year join us with a very special award winning keynote speaker and additional special guests. The celebration will be followed by the annual MAPSO LGBTQ+ Youth Prom at the Woodland, in Maplewood, New Jersey for LGBTQ+ and allied youth ages 14-19 with student ID.

“The relentless attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community this year, particularly against Trans youth, are horrific. We reaffirm our commitment to be an inclusive and affirming place for all LGBTQIA+ people, especially young people. We look forward to celebrating and honoring the hard work and successes of LGBTQIA+ Youth and stand in solidarity with our community partners to recognize their contributions to our society.” – Dean Dafis, Township of Maplewood Committeeman, former Mayor, first openly LGBTQ+ Maplewood Township Committee Member.

“All students deserve welcoming inclusive safe schools, where they feel seen, heard and welcomed. Lavender Graduation is a time to celebrate joy, resilience and milestones. We look forward to celebrating and honoring each of our graduates and their achievements. I want all LGBTQIA+ youth to know that – You matter. You are loved. You belong. You are not alone.” – Shannon Cuttle, former First Vice President South Orange Maplewood Board of Education, first openly trans non-binary elected official, New Jersey Safe Schools Coalition.

Lavender Graduation is an annual ceremony held in many colleges, universities, and communities across the country to honor and celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, queer, asexual, intersex, and allied students (LGBTQ+), and to acknowledge their achievements and contributions in school and community.

The first New Jersey Safe Schools Coalition MAPSO Lavender Graduation was held in 2017 and marked the first known community, township and public school district high school celebration in New Jersey. The first Lavender Graduation ceremony was originally founded at the University of Michigan in 1995.

“This ceremony is not just about graduation—it’s about visibility, belonging, and pride. By hosting Lavender Graduation, we reaffirm our commitment to inclusion, equity, and the importance of every student feeling seen and valued for exactly who they are, especially in today’s political climate.” – Frank Sanchez, Principal, Columbia High School.

“We are truly a special community when it comes to supporting our LGBTQIA+ students. I hope they know this and feel our love. We are proud of their accomplishments and our commitment to this yearly graduation tradition reinforces that Visibility Matters. Always.” – Sheena Collum, South Orange Village Mayor.

“We are committed to our rainbow community and supporting our LGBTQIA+ students and families. As a parent of a LGBTQIA+ identified child, I want our students to know they are seen, they are loved and we as a community stand with you.” – Nancy Adams, Township of Maplewood Mayor

What happens at Lavender Graduation?

LGBTQIA+ and allied high school graduating senior students that register will be acknowledged with a walk ceremony, certificate and with rainbow honor cords and a rainbow tassel. Graduation cake and light refreshments will be served. Special guest speakers and community celebration in a safe space.

What are the requirements to apply for SOMA Lavender Graduation?

Must be a 2025 LGBTQ+ or allied high school graduating senior. Does not have to be a SOMSD high school student. Open to all graduating high school seniors across the state.

I am a graduating high school senior. How can I register to be celebrated?

Please complete the registration application at the link below:

https://tinyurl.com/2s28n59p

Please note that registration will close on May 30, 2025.

Further details will be sent out once registration is complete. For further questions please contact New Jersey Safe Schools Coalition at newjerseysafeschools@gmail. com

Can the public attend?

Yes, we encourage the community to come out in support of our Lavender Graduates!

We look forward to celebrating our graduates! Parking is available onsite and street. Walking distance from the Maplewood Train Station.

Thank you to our supporters:

CHS Spectrum Club

New Jersey Safe Schools Coalition

Township of Maplewood

Village of South Orange

Essex County Office of LGBTQ Affairs

South Orange Maplewood Board of Education

South Orange Maplewood School District

Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture

Garden State Equality

South Mountain YMCA