South Orange Middle School to (Virtually) Present Alice in Wonderland April 30, May 1-2

written by The Village Green
From South Orange Middle School:

Tickets for South Orange Middle School’s production of Alice in Wonderland are on sale now! South Orange Middle School proudly presents Alice in Wonderland. 

Streaming premiere on Friday April 30 at 7:00pm, Saturday May 1 at 7:00pm and Sunday May 2 at 2:00pm

ALICE IN WONDERLAND 

Book, Music, & Lyrics by: 

Janet Yates Vogt & Mark Friedman 

Based on: 

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland & Through the Looking Glass 

By Lewis Carroll 

ALICE IN WONDERLAND is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com 

PRICES INCLUDE FOR STREAMING A PREMIERE PERFORMANCE: 

One person watching pass- $10, Two people watching pass- $20, Household pass- $35, **DONATIONS** 

Three are three types of viewing passes: One person watching, two people watching and a household. You can purchase passes online at: https://soms.booktix.com/. Each patron will get a unique link to watch the stream. That link will be on the ticket in your email. 

We ask that you uphold the amount of people viewing. We encourage small group viewing parties! Thank you for donating accordingly. We appreciate all your support! 

Questions regarding streaming tickets, email: musical.soms@gmail.com

