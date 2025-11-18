SouthOrange-Maplewood First Grader Selected for NJPAC Art Exhibit for Second Consecutive Year

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District Visual and Performing Arts Department:

First grader William McNamee, a student at Delia Bolden Elementary School in Maplewood, has been selected to showcase his artwork at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Fall Exhibit, marking his second consecutive year earning this prestigious honor through the Art Educators of New Jersey (AENJ) competition.

McNamee’s landscape piece will be featured alongside selected works from student artists across New Jersey at the Victoria Theater Lobby at NJPAC. Last year, his kindergarten circle piece earned him his first exhibition spot at the renowned venue.

“I’ve never submitted the same student to NJPAC before, and this time I did because it was clearly superior,” said McNamee’s art teacher, Eva McNally. “NJPAC agreed because they chose William’s work again too. He won a spot to exhibit his kindergarten circle piece last year and now again with his first grade landscape.”

“The achievement is particularly notable as it demonstrates exceptional artistic growth and consistency at such a young age,” said James A. Manno, South Orange-Maplewood School District Supervisor of Visual and Performing Arts. “Being selected twice in a row from a competitive pool of submissions statewide underscores the quality and creativity of McNamee’s work under the guidance of Ms. McNally at Delia Bolden Elementary School.”

The AENJ NJPAC Fall Exhibit reception will take place on Sunday, December 7th at 11:00 AM at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, located at 1 Center Street, Newark, NJ 07102, in the Victoria Theater Lobby. Students, families, teachers, and community members are invited to celebrate the young artists and view their work.

The Art Educators of New Jersey (AENJ) sponsors this annual exhibit to promote and celebrate exceptional student artwork and arts education throughout the state.

Event Details:

What: AENJ NJPAC Fall Exhibit Reception

When: Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 11 a.m.

Where: Victoria Theater Lobby, NJPAC, 1 Center Street, Newark, NJ 07102

Parking: Available in the lot across the street (bring ticket to reception)

For more information about the exhibit, visit AENJ ‘s website.