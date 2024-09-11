Superintendent Seeks to Overhaul ‘Antiquated’ Middle School Math Curriculum

Among the goals for the South Orange-Maplewood School District is an overhaul of its Middle School math program over the next two years that Superintendent Jason Bing says is long overdue and will better prepare students for high school and beyond.

During a Board of Education retreat on Tuesday, where board members worked to finalize and align the Board’s goals with District goals, Bing told board members that the district is researching and testing data-proven programs that support student achievement and personalized learning.

“We’re making a major change in our C&I [Curriculum & Instruction]. We’ve been doing some antiquated instruction and it needed to change so we are on par with not only Essex County Schools but districts around the state,” Bing said. “The resources and curriculum we were using were fine 10 years ago but are not fine for students now.”

All of the goals for the District are informed by access and equity audits, including the Rutgers Report/Fergus recommendations, which were a result of a settlement with the Black Parents Workshop after a presentation by Dr. Edward Fergus of Rutgers outlined continuing stark disparities in achievement, discipline and academic interventions in the school district between white and Black students.

The goal, Bing said, is to ensure all students have the same opportunities for support and advanced instruction, no matter where they fall on the continuum of academic support – from special services support to accelerated instruction.

To that end, the district is also embarking on a four-year plan for the middle schools and high school that will provide students with individualized roadmaps to graduation beyond state requirements – something Bing called “diploma-plus pathways.”

“I think we can all agree that the diploma is a pretty low bar,” he said. “…So we’re really moving towards personalized pathways and giving students options, whether that’s a diploma plus industry certification, diploma plus the AP pathway, diploma plus a CTA [career and technical] pathway, diploma plus credential. So we want to provide students options so they’re graduating with more than just that diploma in their hand.”

Administrators are researching different programs to incorporate into the curriculum, he said, and making training and professional development for teachers a priority as well.

“It’s just meeting students no matter where they are – if they’re accelerated or not. And that idea of neurodivergence, it will play a very important role in this and that’s why the growth-mindset work that we have will play an important role.”

The diploma-plus plan is “piggybacking” on the district’s Portrait of a Graduate work completed in the last couple of years that identified key attributes/indicators of what students, teachers, administrators and community want students to demonstrate upon graduating Columbia High School beyond the state-mandated course content they must be proficient in to graduate. Those indicators are: social justice and inclusion, perseverance, empathy, collaboration, adaptability, problem solving and global citizenship.

First Vice President Arun Vadlamani expressed concern that the math curriculum in the middle schools will continue to include a pathway for 7th graders to take Algebra if they want to take AP Calculus in 11th Grade.

Bing said there are different best practices around the state – from Math for All in 6th or every student taking Algebra in 8th – that administrators are researching.

“Instead of moving forward blindly, we’re doing research around things that could be utilized for every student,” he said.

