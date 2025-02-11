South Orange-Maplewood School District to Host a Virtual Meeting on CHS Electives Feb. 12

Superintendent of Schools Jason Bing said on February 11 that the District will hold a virtual meeting regarding Columbia High School course selection offerings and electives. The WebEx is scheduled for Wednesday, February 12 at 7 p.m.

See information below on how to attend.

The announcement comes after days of questions from parents, students and teachers over whether or not electives such as the Shakespeare course would be offered every year or every other year.

In response to letters he’s received about streamlining electives at Columbia High school, South Orange-Maplewood Superintendent of Schools Jason Bing, citing misinformation, has said neither Creative Writing nor Shakespeare are being “reduced,” but it is unclear if the courses will be offered every year.

“There is quite a bit of misinformation out there about a process that is not completed yet,” wrote Bing in response to questions.

In previous responses to The Village Green, Bing wrote, “Actually our continued work has been less around reducing and more around alternating years, combining and streamlining those courses that have had consistently low enrollment over a three-year period, We are driving decisions through data-including enrollment, course drop rates, student feedback and more.”

Last week, Shakespeare Literature teacher Stephen MacPherson said he was told some of the electives, including Shakespeare, would not be offered next year but some would be offered every other year. Many current and former Shakespeare students and parents have rallied around the course in the hopes of making sure it remains offered yearly. Parents, students and alumni have have also written in support of other favorite classes, including gender studies and choir.

Read more here:

Virtual CHS Course Request information session for rising grades 9-12 this week:

Wed, February 12, 2025, at 7 PM

Join Link: https://somsd.webex.com/ somsd/i.php?MTID= m492eba04c23941608a76d550c3d9e dd9

Webinar number: 2346 318 5517

Webinar password:

PickYourPath2526 (74259687 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by phone

+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

Access code: 234 631 85517