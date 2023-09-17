Dr. Eddie Fergus to Present Equity Report at Special Public Meeting Monday, Sept. 18

The results of an Equity Audit of the South Orange-Maplewood School District, performed by the Disproportionality and Equity Lab at Rutgers University, will be presented on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. by Dr. Eddie Fergus.

A final draft of the report was shared with the public by the Black Parents Workshop in June. The draft report painted a picture of a district that is continuing to fail to meet goals of providing equitable access and supports to students of color and offered recommendations for bridging disparities.

Read more: Report: Stark Academic Disparities Remain Between Black and White Students in South Orange-Maplewood

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Meeting on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in person and using the online video conference platform, which will include Hearing of Individuals and a presentation from Dr. Fergus regarding the Equity Audit Report.

