The Winston School of Short Hills To Host Open House Wednesday, April 30

From The Winston School of Short Hills:

For over 40 years, The Winston School of Short Hills has been dedicated to supporting students with language-based learning differences such as Dyslexia, Dysgraphia, Dyscalculia, and ADHD. With a focus on personalized learning involving careful identification of each student’s unique needs and abilities, Winston continuously recognizes and celebrates the range of all learning styles, abilities, and skills. Their philosophy, known as The Winston Way, encourages individuality, independence, confidence, creativity, and diversity. Students are consistently provided with the necessary tools and skills that promote lifelong achievement in academic, social, and emotional growth.

At Winston, students are surrounded by well-trained, compassionate, and nurturing faculty and staff who take great pride in championing their success. Classes are Orton-Gillingham-based, multi-sensory, and engaging. Skill development in reading fluency and comprehension, writing, and math provides a vital foundation for academic achievement.

Parents choose Winston for their children because traditional school programs have not been a fit for their child, and their child typically has not experienced consistent academic success. In addition, the prior academic environment has not provided the types of academic support the student requires to demonstrate their true academic potential.

Now let’s hear what Winston students have to say! Read their stories in ‘WHAT WINSTON MEANS TO ME’, a compilation of sentiments, writings, and artwork illustrating the positive and powerful effect attending Winston has had on their social, emotional, and academic growth.

The Winston School of Short Hills offers the flexibility of rolling admissions throughout the year for all grades (1st through 8th).

You are invited to attend an open house on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 9:00 a.m. for an in-depth introduction, or schedule a personal tour to learn more about Winston’s unique curriculum, dedicated faculty, and welcoming community. Please register to attend the open house at winstonschool.org/admission/visit-us Reach out to Greg Williams, Director of Admission [email protected] with questions.