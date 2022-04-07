Therapy Animals Bring Comfort to Grieving Columbia High Students

On March 29, the students of Columbia High School suffered the loss of one of their own. In the aftermath of the tragic loss, school district staff worked to mobilize the South Orange Maplewood School District’s Crisis Intervention Team and provide counseling resources to students.

On Monday, April 4, crisis intervention took the form of therapy animals, providing a moment of warmth and comfort during a dark and turbulent time for students.

“We are so happy that Creature Comfort Pet Therapy could meet with our students this week,” CHS Principal Frank Sanchez told Village Green.

“I know our students would love to have a permanent CHS service animal, as some schools do. As we investigate that possibility, we will surely continue to invite this great organization back to CHS. In fact, we plan to have their volunteers return in early May during AP exams as well.”

Sanchez thanked SOMSD Counseling Director of Guidance Falynn Balassone “who organized this visit and who is in charge of the social and emotional learning initiatives here at Columbia High School.”

The pets clearly had an impact with students gravitating to the animals on the lawn in front of the school and sharing many photos of the furry creatures with friends and family.