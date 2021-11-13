Two Towns Turkey Trot 5K & Kids Run Returns Saturday, Nov. 20

Enter the holiday season in great shape with the Two Towns Turkey Trot on Saturday, November 20 at the South Mountain Reservation Lollipop Loop —Crest Drive near the Dog Run — presented by the Seth Boyden PTA.

The 5K race and kids fun run takes place on Saturday, November 20, starting with 9:00 a.m. Race Day Registration/Packet Pickup. The 5K takes off at 10 a.m. and the kids run at 11 a.m. Awards are handed out at 11:15.