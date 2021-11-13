MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Two Towns Turkey Trot 5K & Kids Run Returns Saturday, Nov. 20

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Enter the holiday season in great shape with the Two Towns Turkey Trot on Saturday, November 20 at the South Mountain Reservation Lollipop Loop —Crest Drive near the Dog Run — presented by the Seth Boyden PTA.

The 5K race and kids fun run takes place on Saturday, November 20, starting with 9:00 a.m. Race Day Registration/Packet Pickup. The 5K takes off at 10 a.m. and the kids run at 11 a.m. Awards are handed out at 11:15.

Entry Fees:

Kids’ Fun Run: $10

5K Race: Pre-registration: $25 (beanie hats on sale for $5 the day of the race while supplies last – first 200!)

Race Day: $35

Seth Boyden Staff: 20% off  (for Seth Boyden teachers and other staff)

Schedule:

9:00-9:45am: Race Day Registration/Packet Pickup

10:00am: 5K Race

11:00am: Kids’ Fun Run (approx.)

11:15am: Awards Ceremony

More Info: Contact Jennifer Warren jenewarren@gmail.com

DIRECTIONS: From downtown South Orange, take South Orange Avenue westward up South Mountain toward Livingston.  Near the top of the mountain, just past “The Top” apartment building, make a left into South Mountain Reservation.  Go straight for about 1,500 feet to the race venue.  Since there is limited parking in the reservation, carpooling is recommended.

