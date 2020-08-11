VIDEO: New Principal Frank Sanchez Shares Columbia High Reopening Plan

On August 11, Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez shared a video and communication with CHS parents/students explaining fall options for instruction:

Dear Students

It is with great Columbia Pride that I introduce myself as your new principal. I must say that it has been great to see students return to campus these past two weeks as we have started our fall sports program.

For the past month, I have been holding several teacher and student forums to learn about Columbia High School, and based on what I have discovered, I am so excited for the start of the school year to meet you all. In fact, when I asked your teachers what makes Columbia High School special, they always answered first with an emphatic “Our students!” They also talked about this great energy that crackles through the Columbia hallways and I am excited to get a sense of that.

Of course, it is our first priority to bring you all in safely. Since I am sure you have several questions on what school will look like when we start in September, I have created this quick video explaining the two options you will have. Please remind your parents they need to make their initial decision by this Friday, AUGUST 14 by completing this GoogleForm.

Please know this is just our initial sketch of the schedule to help you and your parents make your decision. A more detailed explanation will follow in the next few weeks once we have collected the data and can say with certainty what the schooldays will look like. We will also be able to describe in detail how many of our arts programs — dance, orchestra, chorus — will look like under the present health conditions. The same goes with PE and extracurricular activities.

Until then, please stay safe and healthy. You may also want to start “training” for the start of the year by wearing a mask for an hour this week, and then for two hours next week.

Read more about the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s reopening plan here.