VIDEO: South Orange-Maplewood to Hold Town Hall, Live Q&A to Address Jan. 19 Reopening

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:
Please view a brief video message update from Superintendent [Ronald G.] Taylor regarding our upcoming pre-recorded Return to School Town Hall and a live Q&A event that will be held on Monday, December 21, to address additional questions families may have after viewing the video. Also see below for upcoming key dates. Have a safe and enjoyable weekend. Click here or copy/paste the link in your browser: https://bit.ly/
Upcoming Dates:
- Monday, December 14: SOMSD BOE Meeting @ 7:30pm
- Week of December 14: Return to School Preference Form sent to Families
- Thursday, December 17: Pre-Recorded Return to School Town Hall WebEx
- Monday, December 21 @ 7:30pm: Live Q&A WebEx/YouTube (follow-up to Town Hall, more information will be shared after Town Hall WebEx release)
- Monday, January 4: Return to School Preference Forms Due to District
- Week of January 11: Schools to share Cohort scheduling information with families
- Monday, January 18: MLK Day – District Closed
- Tuesday, January 19: School Reopens for Hybrid Instruction w/ Cohort A