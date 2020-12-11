COVID-19 Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

VIDEO: South Orange-Maplewood to Hold Town Hall, Live Q&A to Address Jan. 19 Reopening

By access_timeDec-11-2020

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District: 

Please view a brief video message update from Superintendent [Ronald G.] Taylor regarding our upcoming pre-recorded Return to School Town Hall and a live Q&A event that will be held on Monday, December 21, to address additional questions families may have after viewing the video. Also see below for upcoming key dates. Have a safe and enjoyable weekend. Click here or copy/paste the link in your browser:  https://bit.ly/2W9jsOe (or) watch directly on YouTube:  https://youtu.be/_W8vl0XAgbs

Upcoming Dates:

  • Monday, December 14:  SOMSD BOE Meeting @ 7:30pm
  • Week of December 14:  Return to School Preference Form sent to Families
  • Thursday, December 17:  Pre-Recorded Return to School Town Hall WebEx
  • Monday, December 21 @ 7:30pm:  Live Q&A WebEx/YouTube (follow-up to Town Hall, more information will be shared after Town Hall WebEx release)
  • Monday, January 4:  Return to School Preference Forms Due to District
  • Week of January 11:  Schools to share Cohort scheduling information with families
  • Monday, January 18:  MLK Day – District Closed
  • Tuesday, January 19:  School Reopens for Hybrid Instruction w/ Cohort A

