‘Visibility Matter, Representation Matters’: SOMA 2023 Lavender Graduation

The Township of Maplewood along with the Village of South Orange and South Orange Maplewood School District held the 6th annual Lavender Graduation to honor local LGBTQIA+ and allied High School Graduating Seniors from the class of 2023.

“It was a wonderful night celebrating our LGBTQ+ high school seniors across Maplewood and South Orange,” said Shannon Cuttle, LGBTQIA+ advocate and former member of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. “This is my favorite pride event every year! The students had a great time and it was an honor to celebrate them and I can’t wait to see what they will do next. We had our largest class of graduates yet!”

Cuttle continued, “Our fabulous keynote speaker this year was North Jersey Drag Queen Story Hour Founder HARMONICA SUNBEAM. Mayor Dean Dafis and President Sheena Collum presented Harmonica with a proclamation in honor of her community work. Harmonica Sunbeam’s speech was empowering and inspiring for the students.”

CHS alum and Garden State Equality Executive Director Christian Fuscarino sent a video message for the students. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. sent recognitions for each student via the Office of LGBT Affairs.

Governor Phil Murphy sent official remarks in recognition of our Lavender Graduation and the students. Remarks are below.

Statement from Governor Murphy on Maplewood – South Orange 2023 Lavender Graduation

“Graduation from high school marks a major milestone in your academic careers and I am honored to join with your families, friends and teachers in celebrating this incredible achievement. In addition to recognizing your years of hard work, I also want to commend and thank each of you for making the choice to live freely as your authentic selves. Sharing our identity with our communities or declaring whom we love should be among the easiest and safest actions we can take, but too often for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, doing so takes incredible courage. It is past time we fully turn this hateful page and begin a new chapter in our nation’s history – one where every person is encouraged to live openly and honestly. In New Jersey, we are determined to ensure that every person feels safe, welcome, and able to reach their full potential – no matter their race, religion, or how they identify.”

“I have no doubt that the bravery and resilience you have demonstrated in pursuing a life that is truthful and authentic will serve you well as you embark on your next chapter. Our nation’s future is brighter because you will be a part of it, leading the way for others to follow in your footsteps. Congratulations on this wonderful achievement, happy Pride Month, and good luck!” – Governor Murphy

In attendance were Superintendent Dr. Ronald Taylor, CHS Principal Frank Sanchez, Spectrum Club Advisor Beth Johnson, SOMSD Vice President Nubia Duvall Wilson and Elissa Malespina, Board Members Courtney Winkfield, Arun Vadlamani, Dr. Qawi Telesford, Former SOMSD Presidents Annemarie Maini and Thair Joshua, Former SOMSD Vice Presidents Erin Siders and Susan Bergin, Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis, South Orange Village President Sheena Collum, Maplewood Deputy Mayor Deborah Engel, Maplewood TC Members Vic DeLuca and Jamaine Cripe, and South Orange Trustee Karen Hilton.

Cuttle mentioned community members who were there, “all who proudly attended as affirming adults and supporting and celebrating our amazing LGBTQ+ and ally youth. And thanks to Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture.”

“Visibility matters,” Cuttle said. “Representation matters. It can change lives and save lives.”