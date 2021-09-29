Collum: I Want to Personally Invite You to South Orange Newcomers Day, October 3

Neighbors:

I want to personally invite you to join us for “Newcomers Day” on Sunday, October 3 from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm at the Duck Pond located in Meadowland Park off Mead Street. This annual event hosted by our Community Relations Committee was unfortunately cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but because of the incredible work of our community over the past year, we’re back and look forward to getting to know you and sharing information about all South Orange has to offer. The event will be held outdoors with a rain date scheduled for October 10 at the same time and place.

Newcomers Day is a great opportunity to meet local elected officials, Village staff along with fellow residents and community members. We’ll also have various representatives from over 50 Village committees and organizations, and we encourage you to learn more and get involved. We’re a Village of volunteers, to say the least, and there is truly something for everyone.

I believe that once you discover the charming, convenient, and accessible characteristics of our Village, you will never want to leave. We’ve earned several notable distinctions including “Playful City”, “No. 3 Hottest Real Estate Market”, “Hottest Town in New Jersey” and “Best Places to Live in America”. We’re the proud home of Seton Hall University and the South Orange Performing Arts Center—voted “Best Small Performing Arts Center” for six consecutive years. We’re also the Live Music Capital of North Jersey where you’ll experience over 100 free musical performances throughout the year. Also, as one of the first Transit Villages, our historic train station is the tenth busiest in the state with easy access to New York City.

Last but certainly not least, what sets us apart from other towns is our strong sense of community, intentional integration, political and social advocacy, and pride in being diverse. With a motto “Everybody Belongs Here”, I know you and your family will feel embraced, celebrated, and loved as you begin and continue your journey as a new member of our South Orange family.

We hope to see you on the 3rd and if you need anything, always feel free to reach out!

Sincerely,

Sheena Collum

Village President

P.S. I encourage all residents, no matter how long you’ve lived in our wonderful community to stop by to find out what’s new in South Orange.