Coming In June: Teen Summer Workshops at the South Orange Maplewood Adult School

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School:

Summer is just around the corner and if you’re looking for a creative plan for your teen, the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School has you covered.

Teens ages 13–17 can explore their passions in filmmaking, 35mm photography, writing, acting, acrylic painting and more through our summer workshops. Each will take place in supportive, small-class environments led by industry professionals. Weekly sessions run June 22 – August 7 with morning and afternoon options available to accommodate summer schedules.

Here are the workshops we’re offering:

Film Workshops – JUNE 22 – JULY 3

In this hands-on workshop, students learn the fundamentals of filmmaking. From camera work to sound, filmmakers will discover how to bring their ideas to life.

Clay Lab Workshop – JULY 6 – JULY 9

Students will explore hand-building techniques to create unique clay pieces each day, experimenting with form, texture, and personal style.

Music: Songwriting Intensive – JULY 6 – JULY 17

Write, record, and produce your own music. Students will develop lyrics, melodies, and beats while learning the fundamentals of music production in a professional studio setting.

35mm Photography (Film & Darkroom) – JULY 6 – JULY 17

Students will shoot with 35mm cameras, develop their own film, and create black-and-white prints in a traditional darkroom.

Studio Remix: Mixed Media + Acrylic Painting – JULY 13 – JULY 16,

This workshop blends collage and painting techniques as students create finished pieces while exploring color, layering, and creative expression.

Writing: The Non-Intense Writing Intensive – JULY 13 – JULY 16

Through prompts, games, and guided exercises, students will experiment with poetry, stories, and memoir while building confidence in their voice.

Acting: Audition Skills for Young Actors – AUGUST 3 – AUGUST 7

Help your teen shine on stage! In this one-week program, students will build confidence, develop monologues, and learn essential audition skills in a fun, supportive environment.

Spots are limited. Head to our website today to learn more and register your teen today!

About The South Orange Maplewood Adult School

The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School has been a cornerstone of adult education in the community since its inception. Offering a wide range of courses and programs, SOMAS is dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities that enrich the lives of its students. From arts and culture to professional development and personal enrichment, SOMAS strives to meet the diverse needs of its community members.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

The Adult School is a nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. The school relies solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community. To donate or become a sponsor, please email [email protected] or visit the website.