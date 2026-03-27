Seton Hall University to Host Conference on Women and Gender on Friday, April 10

From Seton Hall University:

The annual Seton Hall University Conference on Women and Gender will be held on our South Orange, NJ, campus on Friday, April 10, 2026.

This conference will offer a collection of exciting, in-person sessions that reflect the dynamic, productive diversity of perspectives and approaches characterizing current discussions about women and gender. Presentations explore a variety of topics related to women and gender across diverse fields—including the humanities, social sciences, and professions including law, health care, and education.

This year we are pleased to welcome Brittney Cooper, Professor of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and Africana Studies at Rutgers University, as our keynote speaker. She is the author of The New York Times bestseller, Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower, and Beyond Respectability: The Intellectual Thought of Race Women, which won the 2018 Merle Curti Prize for Best Book in U.S. Intellectual History from the Organization of American Historians. Professor Cooper is also co-author with Susana Morris and Chanel Craft Tanner of Feminist AF: A Guide to Crushing Girlhood, a Kirkus top Young Adult Book of 2021 and nominee for the Garden State Teen Book Award from the New Jersey Library Association.

The conference’s sessions are designed to be accessible to all members of the Seton Hall and South Orange communities. We hope you will join us!

Program and registration information can be found here:

https://www.shu.edu/events-and-conferences/womens-conference.html