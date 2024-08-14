SOMSD Board of Ed to Hold Public Board Retreat Wednesday, August 21

From The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:
The Board of Education will hold a public Board Retreat on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 6:30 pm at 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ and immediately adjourn to go into a Board Retreat in person and utilizing an online video conference platform to discuss the Board Self Evaluation and District Goals. Action will not be taken.
Join By Computer / Smartphone
Choose one of two options:
- Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)
- Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)
Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment
Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.
Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.
- Install Webex for Windows and Apple computers (Webex Meetings).
- Install Webex for Apple iOS devices.
- Install Webex for Android devices.
Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak
Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:
Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting
Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:
Board of Education Meeting / Board Retreat – Public Session
Date / Time: August 21, 2024 at 6:30 PM
Webex Link: Click Here
Event Number: 2338 956 5193
Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)
Telephone Number: 408-418-9388
Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.
Step 4 – Provide your audio comment
During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.
Andrea DelGuercio, Board Secretary