Somthin’ Pumpkin Contest at Summit Farmers Market on Sunday, September 24

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is proud to announce another Sunday Funday at the Summit Farmers Market. Sunday, September 24 the market will be abuzz with fun for all. The day will start with DJ Mr. Socks spinning tunes from 9am-12pm. The day will continue with NBC’s own, Produce Pete making a special appearance to not only sell and sign his new cookbook “They Call Me Produce Pete” from 9am-11am, but he will also be judging the Somethin’ Pumpkin contest starting at 11am. Don’t miss this great opportunity!

Are you a pumpkin enthusiast with a flair for cooking and baking? Our Somethin’ Pumpkin cooking contest is for you, with the perfect opportunity for you to showcase your culinary skills and creativity! This contest will celebrate the versatility and deliciousness of this iconic fall ingredient, and contestants of all backgrounds and skill levels are welcome to participate. The rules of the contest are simple: create a dish that prominently features pumpkin as the star ingredient. From classic pumpkin pies and spiced breads to savory pumpkin stews and curries, the possibilities are endless.

Judges will evaluate each dish based on taste, presentation, originality, and overall appeal. After the dishes are judged, the public will be able to sample them! Bakers and chefs are invited to bring their best pumpkin dish to the Summit Farmers Market by 10:45AM. Judging begins at 11am. Pre-registering is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome! To register for the contest, please visit https://bit.ly/SomethinPumpkin2023. Entrants must bring a copy of their recipe to the contest with them. The winners will receive Summit Farmers Market Fun Money to be spent at the market.

The next Sunday Funday activity will be Family Photo Day on Sunday, October 29.






