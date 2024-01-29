South Mountain YMCA To Host Annual Campaign Kick Off Fundraiser on February 10

From the South Mountain YMCA:

February 10th is a SOMA/MAPSO night not to be missed!

Join friends, neighbors, members and South Mountain Y staff for a night of fun, fundraising, live music and comedy! Saturday, February 10 from 7pm – 9pm. Free childcare is provided. Event RSVP is required.

RSVP at: https://forms.gle/truqVD4cafj76yB68

Special Guests include:

R.J.Reed is an Actor, Comedian, Voice Over Artist & Writer who lives in Maplewood with his wife Denyse & daughter Rose. You might have heard R.J. working on his material in the morning drop off line at Tuscan Elementary or at Pick Up at YMCA After Care. He has performed at Comedy Cellar, Broadway Comedy Club, Greenwich Village Comedy Club & Dangerfield’s.

Scott Kettner’s Electric Panderama – One Man Show. Join master percussionist Scott Kettner on a rhythmic musical journey across Brazil, North America and beyond. Experience a cross-genre performance of live percussion looping, soloing and original interactive compositions. “His drumming seamlessly blends that Louisiana second-line sound with a Brazil-ified backbeat.” -WNYC/NPR Radio

Ralph Calderon is a Maplewood-based stand-up comic. You may have seen him at clubs like Dangerfield’s, Stand Up NY, West Side Comedy Club, and Laugh Boston. But you’ve more likely seen him at Starbucks on Maplewood Ave.