Schools / KidsSponsored

The Montclair Cooperative School Celebrates 60 years of Progressive Education

by
written by The Montclair Cooperative School
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the Montclair Cooperative School:

Established in 1963, Montclair Cooperative School’s educational approach holds the belief that children thrive in an environment that emphasizes a progressive approach to learning, a sense of community among students, teachers and parents, and a celebration of the arts. As the first interracial, inter-economic, and interfaith nursery school in Montclair, the Co-op quickly expanded through 6th grade and finally through 8th grade in 2004. The founding values of equity and diversity within our progressive, arts-integrated program, are still a driving force today. 

Prospective families are invited to join us on July 19th at 2:00pm for a Lemonade Social to learn more about progressive education and enrollment for Early Ages through 7th grade. RSVP here

For more information about the school, visit www.montclaircoop.org.

Related Articles

There’s Still Time to Register for Maplewood’s 4th...

South Orange-Maplewood District Wins 3 National School PR...

Realtor Allison Ziefert on Hot Weather, Hot Prices,...

South Orange-Maplewood Adult School Welcomes Eileen Lynch as...

Maplewood Makos Edge Out Summit in Summer Swim...

Columbia High’s Samuel Taber-Kewene Wins Prestigious American Visions...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE