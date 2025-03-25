Union Catholic High School Gears Up for Third Annual Food Truck Festival in May 2025

From Union Catholic High School:

All preparations are complete for Union Catholic’s third annual Food Truck Festival, set for May 3rd, 2025. Get ready for a day of delicious food, great company, and unforgettable fun—you won’t want to miss it!

Union Catholic’s Food Truck Festival, a fundraiser for the athletic department that began in 2023, has quickly become one of the most eagerly anticipated and fun-filled events on the school calendar.

Held in the spring on the sprawling front lawn of Union Catholic’s vibrant campus, the Food Truck Festival offers something for everyone of all ages.

The event features a large variety of vendors serving options ranging from sausage and peppers, chicken, and Latin cuisine to ice cream. Attendees can also enjoy live music throughout the day, face-painting, a bouncy house, and a beer and wine garden.

Under the leadership of Union Catholic’s Athletic Director, Mr. Dave Luciano, the festival has grown into a must-attend celebration of school spirit, drawing members of both the Union Catholic community and surrounding areas.

Luciano shared that the idea for the Food Truck Festival came from collaborative brainstorming between several departments.

“Myself, along with our Athletic Marketing Team and our Parent Athletic Council, started shooting around ideas a few years ago for a fundraiser event for athletics that could be really fun and community driven,’’ said Luciano. “Food Truck Festivals have been very popular in surrounding towns, so we thought it was perfect for our school to host an event on our spacious front lawn of our campus. The event has drawn over 1,000 people each year, and has provided a great opportunity for families from all different communities to visit our campus as well as bringing together our community and our alumni families. Our goal is to have something for everyone, and it all starts with our school community coming out and supporting our event, which has been great!”

“We are continuing to look for ways to expand and improve the event and make it a tradition that grows throughout the years,” said Luciano.