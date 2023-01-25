Columbia High Girls Fencing Takes 3rd at Santelli, Boys Take 11th at Cetrulo

The Columbia High School fencing team continues to add to its storied history with the girls team taking the third spot on the podium out of 50 teams at the Santelli Tournament this past weekend and the boys placing 11th among 56 teams in the Cetrulo Tournament.
The Santelli tournament took place on January 22. The Cetrulo took place on January 21. Both tournaments were held at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey. And both tournaments returned after a three-year hiatus.
“Congrats to our fencers for their excellent efforts at Cetrulo and Santelli at Drew University this weekend. Go Cougars!” the CHS Fencing Parents proclaimed in an email to the team, coaches and parents.
The results by weapon squad:
- CHS Boys Foil: 8th place out of 56
- CHS Boys Epee: 34th place out of 56
- CHS Boys Saber: 12th place out of 56
- CHS Girls Foil: 6th place out of 50
- CHS Girls Epee: 6th place out of 50
- CHS Girls Saber: 11th place out of 50
Chatham placed first at Santelli — their first-ever win — followed by Livingston, then Columbia. Read more in NJ.com here. Ridge won the Cetrulo, picking up right where they left off after their 2020 win.
Both the Santelli and the Cetrulo were returning for the first time since 2020. Here are some recent past results for Columbia:
- In 2020, the CHS girls placed 4th at Santelli (5th in epee, 12th in foil, 9th in sabre) and the CHS boys placed 5th at Cetrulo (17th in epee, 5th in foil, 9th in sabre).
- In 2019, the CHS Girls placed 3rd of 52 at Santelli and the boys placed 8th at Cetrulo.
- In 2018, the CHS boys were 2nd at Cetrulo, and the girls were 5th at Santelli.
- In 2017, the CHS boys won Cetrulo, and the girls placed 3rd at Santelli.
Photos of the girls sabre squad at Santelli courtesy of Miko Garrison:
Photos of the Columbia boys sabre squad at the 2023 Cetrulo Tournament courtesy of Michelle Lederman: