Columbia High School Posts ‘Virtual Signing Day’ Video Congratulating 14 Student Athletes

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District via YouTube:
The CHS Athletic Department pays tribute to student-athletes who are graduating and will be going off to play at the college-level in athletics next fall. In lieu of the department’s in-person signing-day festivities (due to COVID-19) with families in tow, a virtual video was produced to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments of our amazing student-athletes. Thank you to the Athletic Department staff, CCN, and CHS coaches for your hard work.
Congratulations to:
- Drew Sinclair, Football, Anna Maria College
- Dylan Herbert, Women’s Lacross, Occidental College
- Annabelle Jin-Hendel, Swimming, Bryn Mawr College
- Ellie Betheil, Women’s Soccer, Susquehanna University
- Hudson Grumieaux, Football, Ithaca College
- Emma Reininga, Field Hockey, Coker College
- Hudson Hassler, Softball, Ithaca College
- Jethro Pierre-Paul, Football, Western Connecticut State University
- Juliette Dabb, Women’s Lacrosse, University of Rochester
- Maximus Moore, Football, Delaware Valley State University
- Grace Bratter, Women’s Soccer, Case Western Reserve University
- Sophie Berenberg, Women’s Soccer, William Paterson University
- Abdoul Kone, Football, University of Massachusetts
- Jack Woods, Fencing, University of Notre Dame