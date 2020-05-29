Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange Sports

Columbia High School Posts ‘Virtual Signing Day’ Video Congratulating 14 Student Athletes

By access_timeMay-29-2020

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District via YouTube:

The CHS Athletic Department pays tribute to student-athletes who are graduating and will be going off to play at the college-level in athletics next fall. In lieu of the department’s in-person signing-day festivities (due to COVID-19) with families in tow, a virtual video was produced to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments of our amazing student-athletes. Thank you to the Athletic Department staff, CCN, and CHS coaches for your hard work.

Congratulations to:

  • Drew Sinclair, Football, Anna Maria College
  • Dylan Herbert, Women’s Lacross, Occidental College
  • Annabelle Jin-Hendel, Swimming, Bryn Mawr College
  • Ellie Betheil, Women’s Soccer, Susquehanna University
  • Hudson Grumieaux, Football, Ithaca College
  • Emma Reininga, Field Hockey, Coker College
  • Hudson Hassler, Softball, Ithaca College
  • Jethro Pierre-Paul, Football, Western Connecticut State University
  • Juliette Dabb, Women’s Lacrosse, University of Rochester
  • Maximus Moore, Football, Delaware Valley State University
  • Grace Bratter, Women’s Soccer, Case Western Reserve University
  • Sophie Berenberg, Women’s Soccer, William Paterson University
  • Abdoul Kone, Football, University of Massachusetts
  • Jack Woods, Fencing, University of Notre Dame

 

