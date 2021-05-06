Maplewood’s Dean Gillette Named Lacrosse Player of the Week in Colonial States Conference

Dean Gillette, a native of Maplewood and 2019 graduate of Trinity-Pawling School in Pawling, NY, was named the Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week last week. Gillette plays Attack for Kean University’s Men’s Lacrosse team.

Gillette totaled 17 points on 11 assists and six goals as the Kean Cougars went 3-0 last week. The 6’4″ sophomore totaled four goals and four assists in the 20-9 victory over Bryn Athyn on Saturday, April 24.

Following the accolade, Gillette helped lead the way on April 28 with four points as Kean beat longtime rival and arch nemesis Montclair State 14-2.

Kean then beat Montclair State again on May 1 in the CSAC semifinal by a score of 16-7. Gillette had 1 goal. Kean will be competing for the conference championship this Saturday, May 8 at 1 p.m. versus Stockton University in Galloway, NJ (exit 42 off the GSP). The winner gets an automatic berth in the NCAA D3 tournament that will begin next week.