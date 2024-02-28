Maplewood’s Jackie Dubrovich Scores Medals at Cairo World Cup

Jackie Dubrovich, an Olympic fencer who lives and trains in Maplewood at the New Jersey Fencing Alliance, won an individual bronze medal for women’s foil at the Cairo World Cup on February 24. Dubrovich also earned a gold medal in Cairo with the USA women’s foil team.

In the individual women’s foil event, teammate and reigning Olympic women’s foil champion Lee Keifer took silver and Italy’s Favaretto Martina won gold.

In the team competitions, the U.S. women’s foil team took gold and the U.S. men’s foil team took bronze — “further solidifying their standing as the Olympics near!” per USA Fencing.

“Congrats to these fencers, their coaches and everyone who has supported them so far!” wrote USA Fencing in an email to members.

Dubrovich, who made the U.S. Olympic Fencing team in 2020 and competed in Tokyo, is working to qualify for a second Olympic berth, to compete in Paris this summer.

“What a weekend!” wrote Dubrovich on Instagram. “So many emotions — it’s been a while since I’ve had an individual podium finish, so this one feels extra special. I’m leaving Egypt feeling immensely proud and thankful for my support system and my teammates. I have felt everyone’s love both in Cairo and from many miles away, so thank you.”

Dubrovich is also hoping to follow in the footsteps of Maplewood native and Columbia High School graduate Ibtihaj Muhammad who won a bronze medal in the women’s sabre team event at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

