Maplewood South Orange Sports

Pro Ultimate League Philly Team Signs Columbia High School Alum Luke Ryan

By access_timeJan-06-2020

On January 2, the American Ultimate Disc League Philadelphia Phoenix team signed Maplewood native Luke Ryan to its 2020 roster.
A Columbia High School graduate who was a captain of his soccer team, the 28-year-old Ryan moved to Philadelphia in 2009 to attend St. Joseph’s University. Ryan is the . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. If you already have an active subscription, please  sign in here..

You May Also Like

  • Siders, Joshua & Wright Sworn In; Maini, Cuttle & Siders Win Leadership Posts on South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed
  • Farfan Resigns From South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education
  • Pro Ultimate League Philly Team Signs Columbia High School Alum Luke Ryan
  • South Orange-Maplewood BOE to Hold Annual Reorganization Meeting Jan. 6