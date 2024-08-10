South Orange Cheers on Tierna Davidson & US Women’s Soccer

When the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team plays Brazil for gold on Saturday, August 10, at the Paris Olympics, South Orange will be represented. Player No. 12, Tierna Davidson, 25, a defender for the team, bought a home in South Orange in May.

This is Davidson’s second Olympics. She was part of the U.S. team that won bronze in Tokyo in 2020. And, according to US Soccer, when she was 20, she was the youngest player to play in the Women’s World Cup in 2019 and the youngest player in US Women’s soccer, at the time, having left Stanford University to pursue a professional soccer career.

In addition to playing on the national team, Davidson also plays professionally with the NJ/NY Gotham FC — thus the move to New Jersey, with her partner.

The Brazil vs USA gold-medal final match will air on NBC at 11 a.m. today (Saturday, Aug. 10.). Find out more about Tierna and the game at the Team USA website.