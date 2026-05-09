South Orange Rescue Squad’s ‘Sound the Siren’ 5K Returns May 31

The South Orange Rescue Squad’s “Sound The Siren” 5K event is returning on Sunday, May 31, promising a morning of fitness, family fun, and community spirit in support of a vital local cause.

Most importantly, every dollar raised will help provide free emergency medical care and transportation to the residents of South Orange, Maplewood, and the surrounding communities.

“This is our biggest fundraising event of the year, and most people don’t realize that this is how our operations are funded” said Dan Cohen, a SORS Captain and volunteer EMT for over 30 years. “Unlike the Police and Fire Departments, we don’t receive any taxpayer money, so this is a really important event for us.”

The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with a 5K run (with an option to walk a shorter 1.3-mile route for those looking for a more casual way to participate). At 9:30 a.m., the morning continues with a free Kids Fun Run and a free EMS Community Open House, giving families a chance to enjoy the event together while learning more about the life-saving work of local emergency responders.

After crossing the finish line, participants and visitors will be invited to tour ambulances, explore the EMS equipment, and visit headquarters to learn more about Emergency Medical Services in South Orange and Maplewood. The event is designed to be both educational and entertaining, offering an up-close look at the work EMS volunteers do every day to serve the community.

There will also be plenty of food and activities for all ages. Guests can enjoy free gourmet waffles from Waffle De Lys, Dunkin’ doughnuts & coffee, Sonny’s bagels, and more. Children can take part in free activities and face painting, as well as exploring the ambulances and equipment.

Rescue Squad Chief Victor Rothstein said that community fundraising events like the 5K are critical because the squad will need to purchase a new ambulance within the next few years, and ambulance costs have been skyrocketing.

“A new ambulance costs about $300,000 with nothing on it,” he said. “The stretchers and power lifting mounts to support them cost $70-$80,000 alone– and that’s before you start putting any other equipment in.”

The South Orange Rescue Squad is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization staffed entirely by volunteers and funded through contributions from the community.

The agency was established in 1952 by a small number of local residents and business owners as an all-volunteer ambulance service.

At the time, a single station-wagon style ambulance was housed in a garage underneath the train tracks on Sloan Street, across from the Fire Department.

Nearly 75 years later, they operate 3 ambulances, a First Responder SUV and a Special Operations truck out of their headquarters– still on Sloan Street, in the heart of South Orange Village. In an era when volunteer EMS is dwindling nationwide, SORS is thriving, with its more than 70 members responding to 2,263 calls in 2025.

The “Sound The Siren” 5K is more than just a race. It is a celebration of community service, volunteerism, and local support for an organization that plays a critical role in keeping neighbors safe. Whether you choose to run, walk, cheer from the sidelines, or simply come for the open house and family activities, the event offers a meaningful way to support the South Orange Rescue Squad and the people it serves.

The registration link is here.

Photos from last year’s run, courtesy of the Rescue Squad, are below: