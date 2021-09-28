MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSports

Yosh Nijman, Columbia High Class of ’14, Shines in 1st Pro Start With Green Bay Packers

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

After playing nearly every snap in the pre-season, Yosh Nijman got the nod to start in left tackle for Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game against San Francisco.

It was his first start as a pro, and Nijman did not disappoint, holding the line in the Packers’ 30-28 victory over the 49ers on Sunday night, September 26.

Nijman (#73, right). packers.com

Described as “soft-spoken” and “even keeled,” the 6’7″, 275 lb Nijman told the Wisconsin State Journal, “I just want my teammates to know they can count on me. I’m just grateful they were supportive of me all the way through, even before the game. Just giving me positive affirmations of really trusting me and believing in me. I took that and I rolled with it along with the confidence I have that I could go out and play and help this team win a game.”

Nijman played for CHS Cougars Football and was recruited as a Defensive Tackle for Virginia Tech.

Current CHS Principal Frank Sanchez celebrated Nijman’s first pro start with a tweet:

Read more here:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Columbia High School Update: Fall Sports and Spring...

Questions About Recusal Create Tension at South Orange-Maplewood...

OPINION: Jefferson Descendant Supports Renaming Jefferson School

‘Not a Fun Decision’: South Orange Renews Giordano...

Cougar Soccer Club Picks Up 12 Victories to...

Moussa Fofana Remembered Beside Senior Columbia High Soccer...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE