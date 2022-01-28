After Student Feedback, Columbia HS Alters Midterm Weight to Mitigate Stress

From Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez:

Dear CHS Families,

This is a reminder that we will be holding midterms next week beginning on Tuesday, February 1st. Please note the schedule below to help you in planning for your child’s arrival and dismissal.

We did make a change to the midterm and how it will be weighed based on student and faculty feedback. Please read the email we sent students to learn about the changes. We thank you in advance for your support of the CHS academic programming.

Dear Students,

The CHS Faculty & Administration Team are happy to announce that we will be making a change to next week’s midterms. Based on our own conversations over the past two weeks and based on the student feedback from the Board of Education Student Representatives, we have decided to minimize the midterm grade from 10% of your final grade to now only 5%.

The Student Representative Presentation can be found on the video below beginning at the 1-hour and 45-minute mark.

We are making this change to meet you where you are and to acknowledge the stress and anxiety of these challenging times. We are only minimizing the midterms, but not the finals.

So for a full-year course, the new 21-22 F1 term weights would be as follows

Q1 = 21.25%



Q2 = 21.25%



X1 = 5% (Mid-term)



Q3 = 21.25%



Q4 = 21.25%



X2 = 10% (final exam)



For a first-semester class, we would make the midterm 5% and increase marking periods so that it would equal 95%. The second semester’s final will stay at 10%.

As you can see, this change will allow us to meet YOU, the students, where you are, honor the work and collaboration teachers have already put into the midterms, and give us a starting point to discuss the relevancy of midterms in the future. After all, this has proven how important we value student voice.

Thank you,

Mr. Sanchez