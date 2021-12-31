An Advocate at His Core: Dean Dafis to Become Maplewood’s First Openly Gay Mayor

When Dean Dafis is sworn in as Maplewood’s mayor on January 1, 2022, the event will be far more low-key than ceremonies of the past. Instead of the in-person community gathering filled with pomp and circumstance, the event will take place on Zoom due to COVID safety precautions.

But while the omicron strain consumes the focus of the community, the significance of the event will not be tamped down as Dean Dafis becomes the first openly gay person to serve as mayor in the history of Maplewood.

“I think it’s a triumph for our LGBTQ youth who are looking to see themselves in society at all places, and certainly hoping to see themselves in leadership,” says Mayor-elect Dafis in an interview with the Village Green days before his swearing in. “We need to affirm to them that it does get better and you, too, can get here where I am and even take my place and do a better job than me,” he says.

In addition to serving two terms on the Maplewood Township Committee, Dafis will be completing his second year as Deputy Mayor at the end of 2021. Newly elected TC member Jamaine Cripe will officially begin her first term while Nancy Adams will begin her third three-year term on the township’s governing body. Long-time TC member and former Mayor Vic Deluca will serve as Deputy Mayor.

“I met Dean in 2015 through his fiancé George [Forbes]. We became fast friends sharing ideas about leadership, transparency, and inclusivity,” says outgoing Mayor Frank McGehee, who was sworn in as mayor in 2020, just weeks before the pandemic took hold. McGehee will continue to serve on the TC. “Dean is not only a colleague, but a friend. He will do the work of the people and everyone will be invited to the table. On January 1, I have complete confidence that our community will be in good hands.”

Dafis, a first-generation Greek-American, grew up in what he describes as the “stressful melting pot of downtown 1970s Philadelphia.” He and his brother worked at his parent’s diner where he describes “learn[ing] the value of hard work and customer service at a young age.” Dafis’ family moved back to Greece for his high school years and he would later return to attend Temple University in Philadelphia. He received his law degree from T.C Williams School of Law in Richmond, Va., and moved to New York where he lived for over two decades before moving to Maplewood seven years ago.

Not mentioned in the above biography is Dafis’ painful experience as the recipient of LGBTQ Conversion Therapy. “By the time I reached early adulthood, I was beaten – literally electroshocked – into ‘submission’ and proceeded down a path of darkness, depression, self-hate, reckless/self-destructive behavior, and lies for too many years,” he wrote after deciding to go public with his story in 2019. “It was very abusive and very hurtful to me and I have spent the majority of my adulthood getting over it,” he says. “I survived it, but others have not. Others are barely living. They’re not thriving. So, this is another reason why I think my appointment is a triumph because it shows that we can overcome these things.”

In discussions about his priorities for his work as mayor, Dafis speaks of his role as an advocate. He works in the Division of Housing and Community Resources at the Department of Community Affairs, a New Jersey state agency. “I was hired a couple of years back to build a pilot, statewide right to counsel program for low-income households facing eviction and foreclosure. And I’m proud to say that we launched that initiative during COVID last summer,” he says. “It’s a pilot, so we’re doing it only in three areas throughout the state, studying it for the next year, and hoping to be able to get the funding and the resources to expand it statewide. It’s a great position for me because it feeds into my experience as a lawyer. It also feeds into my advocacy, which is who I am at my core.”

“I think there’s an opportunity for greater transparency from the Township Committee … and greater opportunity for dialogue in the community” says Dafis when asked about his governing goals. “We are a very educated and engaged community – both culturally and politically. That was one of the brands of this town that attracted George and I to it. I came from a very engaged and active community in New York City.”

Dafis brought that active engagement to Maplewood almost as soon as he became a Maplewood resident. “When we were starting to look at different towns, it wasn’t just pretty houses and the parks that were musts. It wasn’t just that we were looking at a community where we would feel comfortable walking down the street together,” he says. “We moved here around the time when the Clarus building and that whole drama — ‘keep the village a village’ — was happening. That’s how I met all the [elected officials]. And that’s how I started getting connected to them and being involved. I would go to the township committee meetings voluntarily before I was officially a volunteer because I was just so inspired and really loved and enjoyed the passion from both sides.”

The mayor-elect intends to use the relationships he’s developed statewide to advocate for the town of Maplewood. “We have to serve the community on the issues and we have to keep our programs and services flowing that our residents rely on. We have a lot of improvements to make in infrastructure,” says Dafis. “But a lot of our problems are regional. And we can’t just focus on our own budgets and our own little border here. We need to be talking to other towns. We need to be knocking on the door of the county — which has the big purse. And we certainly need to be talking to the state. And I will use my relationships at those levels.”

In addition to his new role as mayor, Dafis has much more to celebrate in 2022. That’s because George Forbes – Dafis’ partner of ten years – popped the question back in August. The two are currently planning their wedding which will take place sometime in 2022. “[George] and I met when we were both living in Chelsea. You know, the typical New York City story — we lived around the corner and had never met. Forbes is the Executive Director of the Lucille Lortel Foundation and the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

“George and I were just talking about this the other day: we came from Manhattan, where we both lived. I was there for 23 years. … and yet we have learned things about other cultures in Maplewood that we were not exposed to in Manhattan,” says Dafis. But he recognizes the extremely difficult times we are in as he prepares to be sworn in.

“We are all under a lot of anxiety and uncertainty and our mental health is compromised I think — collectively in light of isolation and quarantines and the whole COVID challenge,” he says. “But our youth — our LGBTQ youth in particular — are struggling, even in rainbow communities such as ours. They’re struggling to come out even in households that are affirming and welcoming. It’s difficult. It’s difficult in the schools. Bullying is real. Bias is real. Social media really amplifies the bullying and the bias. […] I know that I’ve heard people say, ‘Well, why does he have to throw this in our face? It doesn’t matter. We just need good leadership to pick up our trash in our recycling on time and to make sure that our roads are safe, and our communities don’t have crime. That’s not a gay or straight thing. That’s an everybody thing.’ That’s true. But representation does matter. Because it helps us advance equality at all levels for all people.”