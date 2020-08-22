August 25: Improving Police & Community Interactions With Black Youth

From Maplewood Library:

What We Can Do to Improve Police & Community Interactions with Black Youth

How do we address unconscious bias in both police and community interactions with Black Youth? The Township of Maplewood, Maplewood Community Board on Police, Maplewood Memorial Library, and Valley Arts NJ will share the perspective of Black youths from the Maplewood and South Orange Community, lead attendees through thought exercises and discussion, and discuss what our community at large can do to better support our Black youth. Registration Required: https://tinyurl.com/ whatwecandomplwd