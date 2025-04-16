CHS 2020 Grad Nathaniel Jolimere, 23, Generous, Kind and Joyful Despite His Pain

From a GoFundMe organized by Rebecca Charles to defray costs of Nathaniel Jolimere’s funeral:

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Nathaniel Petion Jolimere, who went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2025, due to complications from sickle cell disease. Nathaniel lived 23 blessed years, born on November 13, 2001. He is survived by his parents Petion Jolimere and Elmire Jolimere and his siblings Deborah Jolimere-Charles and Salomon Jolimere.

He was a servant who was generous, kind, loving, outgoing, handsome and a light to all those who knew him. He was selfless and sacrificial, the way God wanted him to be. He was very active in church and community. He was accomplished, attending Columbia High School and college at William Patterson University. He majored in Finance and had already started his career at JP Morgan Chase. He was a lover of music, not only playing drums but also the piano and saxophone. He was expressive, always showing love when those around him needed it the most.

He was charismatic and such a joy to be around. It was impossible to be sad around Nate. He would go out the way for those around him always asking “you good?” In the midst of all everyone could see, Nathan was often suffering silently from the pain of sickle cell. He never wanted to let people know when he was in pain at times. His closest friends and family saw him in and out of the hospital, fighting against this debilitating disease. Nate believed in God for healing, and so did his family. While we would have loved for him to be healed here on earth, Nate finally received his healing in eternity.

“I want to know Christ and experience the mighty power that raised him from the dead. I want to suffer with him, sharing in his death, so that one way or another I will experience the resurrection from the dead!” Philippians‬ ‭3‬:‭10‬-‭11‬.

While details of the funeral arrangements will be coming out soon, the family needs assistance with this process, which is heartbreaking and unexpected. We appreciate all donations and thank you for easing this burden as we bury our loved one.

