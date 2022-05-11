MaplewoodSchools / KidsSports

Everyone in the Pool! Give to Maplewood Pool Pals & Extend Membership to More Families

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Discussions about swim equity have dominated the news in Maplewood and South Orange this spring, with some community members asking to revisit the decision to shutter the Columbia High School pool and both townships promising access to swim lessons to all South Orange and Maplewood children this summer.

Another issue, which Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis has promised to begin discussing this year, is the price of pool membership at the Maplewood Community Pool. The seasonal fee for a family of 2 parents and 2-5 children is $495.

As the town promises future discussion on the issue, however, the time to sign up for pool memberships is now. Families who need financial support to access the Maplewood Community Pool can access the financial assistance application here or download a copy below. All applications are due by May 27.

The catch, says Melissa Renny of the Maplewood Pool Advisory Committee, is raising the funds to support the need. Community members can contribute to Pool Pals here or scan the QR code below.

Download (PDF, 107KB)

