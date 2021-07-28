‘Everyone’s Opinion Matters’: Maplewood Mayor Pleads for Civility in Contentious Turf Debate

In a July 20 meeting that featured 25 residents calling in to speak on the contentious issue, the Maplewood Township Committee voted 4-1 to approve a bond ordinance that would allocate funds to design an artificial turf playing field for DeHart Park.

Residents were split, with 15 speaking out against the bond, naming environmental, health and social justice concerns, and 10 in favor citing continued closure of the grass fields plagued with drainage issues.

Turfing DeHart promises to be a topic of conversation through the fall, with a petition circulating to put it to a referendum for voters to decide on at the November election.

Mayor Frank McGehee introduced the bond at the July 20 meeting, and issued a plea for civility as the discussions continue, decrying the divisiveness and heated rhetoric “that has exceeded anything I have seen in our community.”

“To me, everyone’s opinion matters regardless of whether they have been a resident for decades or have just moved in,” said McGehee. “Everyone’s opinion matters even if we are not in agreement. We are all equals.”

Here are Mayor McGehee’s remarks in full: