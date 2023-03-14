GovernmentMaplewood

Fmr Maplewood Admin Files Whistleblower Suit Against Mayor, TC; DPW Employee Charged with Bid-Rigging

by Carolyn Parisi

Jerry Giaimis claims he was forced out after he repeatedly warned Dafis and the TC about bid-rigging and the Township CFO’s failure to submit a timely 2022 budget.

written by Carolyn Parisi
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Want to know what is happening in your community?
WE MAKE IT EASY!

Try a subscription today, and you’ll get full access to The Village Green and experience the best local news coverage around.

If you are a current subscriber Please login to continue reading.

Choose Your Plan:

Start your $1 trial today and get access to all our exclusive content for a month, plus breaking news alerts and more.

$1.00

Then $7.00 Per Month.
Cancel at anytime.

Start your 30-Day Trial
Yearly Plan

1-Year

$55

Only $4.58 Per Month.
Cancel at anytime.

Subscribe

If you have any questions about your subscription, visit this page.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

PHOTOS: CHS’s ‘Something Rotten’ Wows Audiences; Limited Tix...

After a Tragic Situation Ends in a House...

Realtor Allison Ziefert Says ‘Women Make The Real...

Wawa Is Taking Security Concerns ‘Seriously’, Will Hire...

Maplewood: Nor’easter with Heavy Rain, Wet Snow Forecast

The Adult School Continues Celebrating its 90th Anniversary...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE