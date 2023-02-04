Following Recent Complaints, Maplewood Reminds Pet Owners to Obey Dog Leash Laws

Maplewood Township has posted a public service announcement on its website, reminding local residents that the Maplewood Police will be “strictly enforcing” leash laws “moving forward,” due a spate of recent complaints.

Per township ordinance 113-12(F), all dog owners in Maplewood must “control their dogs with an adequate leash not more than six feet long” and “no dog, leashed or unleashed, shall be permitted to enter upon any basketball, tennis or paddle tennis courts within the Township of Maplewood.” Fines are $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second offense and an amount not to exceed $500 for any subsequent offense.

