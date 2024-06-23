Girls’ Night Out Returns to Maplewood Village Thurs June 27th 6-9 PM (Rain date July 11th)

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

Call your friends and mark your calendars because Girls Night Out is back in Maplewood Village!

On Thursday, June 27th 6-9 PM, plan to spend the evening in Maplewood Village where many of your favorite shops will have late hours with special promotions, refreshments, and more. Not just for the “girls,” this evening is for anyone and everyone to enjoy.

Follow the sound of the DJ to the welcome table at Baker Square, corner of Baker Street and Maplewood Avenue to pick up a special complimentary gift bag (while supplies last) and your Maplewood Village Shopping Passport.

Then visit the shops and restaurants and get your passport stamped at every participating business between June 27th and July 9th. Drop off your fully stamped passport at Kimaya Kama, 168 Maplewood Ave. to be entered into a drawing to win gift cards from participating Maplewood Village businesses. There’s no rush; take the whole week to shop! (No purchase is necessary to get stamped.)

Girls’ Night Out is a perfect way to experience the breadth and diversity of our small, locally-owned businesses in Maplewood Village. Look for the giant flowers marking each participating business on the night of the event.

This event couldn’t happen without our generous sponsors! Thank you to:

GENWEALTH, LUXE45, and THE CANNA BOSS LADY

For more information, go to Girls Night Out — Maplewood Village Alliance or contact Natalie Picow at nataliep.consult@gmail.com