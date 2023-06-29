Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique Celebrates 4th of July with Special Sale

From Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique:

To celebrate Independence Day and the summer season, Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique is having a 25% off sale in July leading up to the big day. Shop an array of warm weather styles that are great for your upcoming vacation, BBQs, outdoor events, beach days or wherever your travels take you.

Jill Behrman, Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique said, “I am excited for my clientele to shop from the new made-in-LA capsule collection by Lauren Moshi, which features comfortable yet sophisticated basics. I’ve also handpicked summer essentials like bright and airy jumpsuits, gorgeous easy-to-wear flowy loose-fitting dresses, tanks, ripped white jeans with bling, layered skirts, ruched pencil skirts, and shorts.”

A favorite this season is a new slimming casual striped dress lined with earthy tones that goes from size 2-12. For cooler beach nights, the French terry sweatpants are both comfortable and chic.

Perfect for the pool or beach, shop new accessories like straw summer hats, caps, and high-end straw beach bags.

If you need a gift or to pamper yourself, pick from the new organic sugar scrubs by woman-owned Naked Bar, not sold on Amazon!

The 25% of sale is from Friday June 30th through Tuesday, July 4 (excluding accessories and jewelry). Luxe45 is located at 163 Maplewood Avenue, open Monday through Friday, 11:30 am – 5:30 pm; Saturday 12:00-5:30 pm; Sunday between 12-4 pm. Learn about the latest styles in stock by visiting @Luxe45lifestyle on Instagram.





























About Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique

Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique is a clothing and lifestyle store that offers elevated athleisure essentials and ready-to-wear from women-owned labels, eco-conscious companies and brands that are fresh to the marketplace–from as far flung as Los Angeles and Brazil to as close as New York City. Swapping lighting design for leggings, South Orange raised founder Jill Behrman has created a chill-yet-chic space that sells fashions flanked by specialty gifts like artisanal handmade soaps and statement jewelry. Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique opened in December 2021 and is located at 163 Maplewood Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040. Learn more at luxe45.com. Follow on Instagram @Luxe45lifestyle.

About Jill Behrman

Jill Behrman is the founder and owner of Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique. She was raised in South Orange, New Jersey, and went to Parsons School of Design and Cooper Union. After working for design firms in New York City, she moved abroad to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and ultimately opened a design firm in Puerto Rico. For more than 20 years, she ran a successful 3,000-square-foot lighting showroom in Miami, FL, that featured more than 800 brands worldwide. After Jill sold the business, she set her entrepreneurial sights on returning to New Jersey to launch a new venture–Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique.